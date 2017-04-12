Flying overseas? Here’s when your travel insurance purchase may not be valid

Moneycontrol News

The holiday season is fast approaching and you may have firmed up your family?s overseas travel plans for the summer vacations. You might have bought your tickets and have applied for your visa. But is buying travel insurance part of your to-do list before you fly off on your leisure travel?

If you haven?t initiated your travel insurance purchase, you must do so before you board the flight. This is because Indian insurance companies do not allow you to buy overseas travel insurance once you have cleared the immigration at the airport. Insurance experts say that even if you purchase an insurance cover online after departing from the country, the cover would not be valid.

?Once you leave the home country you cannot buy Overseas Travel insurance plan. Even if you do buy online, it will be invalid. The overseas travel insurance policy comes into force the moment you clear immigration in your home country, and ends when you come back to your home country and clear immigration,? Nikhil Apte, Chief Product Officer, Royal Sundaram General Insurance, told Moneycontrol.

So whether you are travelling on leisure or business travel the ideal thing would be to buy your travel insurance before you leave the country. However, if you forgot to buy the cover before leaving the country, you can purchase travel insurance from global providers, but you may have to shell out a higher premium for a similar amount of cover.

"While Indian insurance companies do not offer travel insurance to someone who has crossed the borders, you can look at insurance locally in the country you are traveling to, or look up the internet for options. There are several international insurance portals that offer insurance from anywhere to anywhere, anytime. These are usually more expensive than the options in India," says Mahavir Chopra, Director - Health, Life and Strategic Initiatives, Coverfox.com

Naval Goel, CEO, PolicyX.com says those who travel abroad frequently should opt for an annual travel insurance cover. ?Ideally you should buy travel insurance before you leave the country. However, if it's too late, then you don?t need to worry. There are many global insurance companies which can still provide the required coverage to you. You can be traveling anywhere in the world and still buy a policy online. The entire procedure of buying a travel insurance will be easier. However, if you are a frequent flier then you must go for an annual cover as it will reduce the task of buying travel insurance again and again.