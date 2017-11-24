Fire at leather goods manufacturing unit in Kolkata

A fire broke out this morning at a leather goods manufacturing unit at Chowbaga area off E M Bypass, in the eastern part of the city.

Sources said seven fire tenders were pressed into service to put off the flames, first spotted around 9:45 am.

There was no report of casualty or anyone being trapped inside the factory,they said.

The fire was believed to have been triggered by a short circuit in the unit.

Police, fire brigade personnel with the help of local people have cordoned off the entire area.