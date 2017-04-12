FIR against ScoopWhoop co-founder over sexual harassment claims

Moneycontrol News

Delhi Police have registered an FIR against the co-founder of Kalaari Capital-backed content portal ScoopWhoop in connection with allegations of sexual harassment.

A former woman employee at the Delhi-headquartered ScoopWhoop has filed an FIR under three counts of section 354A (sexual harassment), section 509 (insulting the modesty of a woman), and section 506 (criminal intimidation) against ScoopWhoop co-founder Suparn Pandey. The news was first reported by portal CatchNews.

In the FIR, the ex-employee alleged that Pandey allegedly touched her inappropriately, sent her lewd videos and passed overtly sexual remarks.

?Mr. Suparn Pandey in public commented on my sexuality and this comment included calling me a names (sic.) which reflected on my sexual orientation and my sexual preferences (sic.) as well as characterized me in a certain way?, claimed the FIR, as reported by CatchNews.

ScoopWhoop was started in 2013 by Sattvik Mishra along with Suparn Pandey, Sriparna Tikekar and Rishi Mukherjee.

It has so far raised USD 5.6 million from investors such as Kalaari Capital, Gravy Partners, Bharti Softbank and advantEdge Partners.

The FIR has also named co-founders Mishra and Tikekar for abetment in harassment, as the employee claimed to have approached them for redressal but no action was taken.

In response to the FIR, ScoopWhoop issued the following statement:

We strongly condemn any kind of harassment at the workplace. We work towards ensuring a safe and secure workplace for all our employees and take any complaints of harassment extremely seriously.

In line with workplace laws, ScoopWhoop has an Internal Complaints Committee (ICC). The ICC constitutes of three of our most senior and experienced women employees and an independent observer.

The complaint was forwarded to the ICC immediately on receipt and the same is being inquired as per law. As an FIR has also been filed separately by the complainant, and the police investigation is ongoing, we are extending full cooperation to the police to conduct a full and fair investigation into the matter.

We are fully prepared to accept the findings of the investigations and dutifully take the necessary action if found guilty.