you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCurrent affairs trends
Apr 27, 2017 04:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

EVMs used in Vikasnagar seat to be seized: Uttarakhand HC

The Uttarakhand High Court today directed the judicial magistrate of Vikasnagar in Dehradun district to seal and seize the EVMs used for the constituency during assembly polls.

The direction was issued on the plea of a Congress candidate alleging tampering and manipulation of the EVMs.

The court also issued notices to the Election Commission of India, the state election commission, the chief secretary and the BJP candidate who won the poll from the seat.

It has been alleged in the petition filed by former cabinet minister Navprabhat that there has been tampering and manipulation with the EVMs at Vikasnagar.

Navprabhat was defeated in the elections by Pradesh BJP Spokesman Munna Singh Chauhan.

The Election Commission has maintained that EVMs cannot be tampered with.

tags #Current Affairs #Uttarakhand High Court

