App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCurrent affairs trends
Apr 19, 2017 10:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

Every Indian is a VIP, beacon culture should have gone long ago: PM

The vehicles with beacon lights, which are seen as a symbol of VIP culture, "have no place in a democratic country", the government said after the decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting.

Every Indian is a VIP, beacon culture should have gone long ago: PM

Every Indian is a VIP and the culture of beacon should have gone long ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said tonight, hours after deciding to bar their use by the VVIPs, including the President, the Prime Minister and the Chief Ministers.

"..These symbols are out of touch with the spirit of new India," Modi said.

He was responding to a tweet by a follower who described as "historic" the decision to prohibit all vehicles, except emergency vehicles like ambulances and fire brigade, from using the beacon lights from May 1.

The vehicles with beacon lights, which are seen as a symbol of VIP culture, "have no place in a democratic country", the government said after the decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting.

"It should have gone long ago. Glad that today a strong beginning has been made," Prime Minister said in response to another tweet.

"Every Indian is special. Every Indian is a VIP," he added.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, while briefing the media about the Cabinet decisions, said the matter was under discussion for some time and "the Prime Minister took the decision and informed the Cabinet."

He said amendments will be made soon in the Central Motor Vehicles Rules to give effect to the decision.

"After May 1, no one will be able to put red light atop his/her vehicle. Blue light will be used only for emergency vehicles in the country...Neither the states nor the Centre will have power to give any special permission (for use of beacon lights)," Jaitley said.

tags #Business #Current Affairs #Narendra Modi #Red beacon #VIP culture

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.