Dec 05, 2017 01:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

ED attaches Rs 20 cr assets in Chhagan Bhujbal PMLA case

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The ED has issued a fresh order attaching assets worth Rs 20.41 crore in connection with its money laundering probe against former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Chhagan Bhujbal and others.

The zonal office of the central probe agency here said it has issued an order for provisional attachment of assets under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

With this fresh Rs 20.41 crore assets order, the total attachment of properties in the case stands at Rs 178 crore now, it said.

The former Deputy CM and NCP leader is in jail after he was arrested by the agency last year.

Bhujbal's son and NCP legislator Pankaj and his nephew Sameer are also accused in this case.

According to the ED, the Bhujbal family allegedly had conspired along with several others to divert or 'launder' kickbacks received by Chhagan Bhujbal, when he was state Public Works Department minister.

The money laundering charges against them relate to the contract for construction of the state guest house- 'Maharashtra Sadan' - in Delhi and the Kalina land-grabbing case in Mumbai.

