Apr 27, 2017 08:58 AM IST | Source: PTI

DRI registers first case to probe smuggling of fake Rs 2,000

The DRI has seized fake Rs 2,000 notes having face value of Rs 82,000, in a first such case of smuggling of newly-introduced denominations.

A 35-year-old man was apprehended yesterday from inter- state bus terminal in Guwahati by officials of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI).

They recovered fake notes having face value of Rs 82,000, in Rs 2,000 denomination (41 pieces) from him, a senior DRI official said.

During preliminary investigation, it has been found that the notes were smuggled into the country via India-Bangladesh border in Assam or West Bengal, he said.

The accused has been arrested and the fake notes have been seized.

"This is the first case of smuggling of FICN notes being investigated by  the DRI after scrapping of old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes were announced in November last year," the official said.

