Draft code of labour ministry proposes social security council

A draft code prepared by the Labour Ministry envisages the constitution of a national social security council to regulate the social security schemes of the Centre and states, the Lok Sabha was informed today.

In line with the recommendations of the 2nd National Commission on Labour, the ministry has started the process of drafting four labour codes on wages, industrial relations, social security and welfare and safety and working conditions by simplifying, amalgamating and rationalising the provisions of the central labour laws, the government told the House.

"The preliminary draft of the labour code on social security has been uploaded by the ministry on its website to invite suggestions from the stakeholders.

"One of the provisions of the draft code talks about the constitution of a National Social Security Council for the administration of social security," Minister of State for Health Faggan Singh Kulaste said in a written reply.

The proposed functions of the council include regulating the social security schemes of the Centre, state governments and local bodies.

The council would also coordinate between the Centre and states and regulate the funds administered by the central and state boards, Kulaste said.

He added that the Rashtriya Swasthya Bima Yojana (RSBY), a centrally-sponsored health insurance scheme, was being implemented in 14 states and 3,53,41,772 families were enrolled under it in 2016-17.