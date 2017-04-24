App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCurrent affairs trends
Apr 24, 2017 11:03 AM IST | Source: PTI

Double-decker overnight AC train to be launched in July

Equipped with comfortable reclining chairs, the 120- seater AC coach will have large automatic food and tea/cold drink vending machines for passengers.

Double-decker overnight AC train to be launched in July

The Indian Railways will launch in July the Utkrisht Double-Decker AC Yatri (Uday) Express, a special class service for overnight journey that will ply on high-demand routes.

Equipped with comfortable reclining chairs, the 120- seater AC coach will have large automatic food and tea/cold drink vending machines for passengers.

Uday service will ply on high-demand routes like Delhi- Lucknow and the fare will be lower than that of 3AC class in regular mail/express trains.

There will be large LCD screens in every coach with Wi- Fi speaker system.

The USP of the double-decker Uday is providing better passenger amenities in less than 3AC fare, said a senior Railway Ministry official.

Since the train will have 40 per cent more carrying capacity than other trains, it will help the public transporter clear the rush in high-demand routes.

Though it will not have sleeper berths despite being an overnight service, measures have been taken to make the journey comfortable with many added facilities, the official said.

There will be comfortable seats with adequate leg space to relax at night. The interior of coaches will be aesthetically designed to give a modern look besides being equipped with bio-toilets.

As far as catering is concerned, there will be facility for providing pre-cooked hot food from food vending boxes in each coach.

The train announced in rail budget 2016-17 is slated to run at a speed of 110 km speed per hour on high density routes.

tags #Current Affairs #Economy #India #Indian Railways #Railway Ministry #railways

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.