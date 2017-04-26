DoT may set up task force to implement right of way rules in states

Moneycontrol News

The Department of Telecommunications may set up a task force to facilitate and oversee implementation of 'right of way' for erecting towers and laying optic fibre cable in states, according to an official familiar with the development.

‘Right of way’ rules pertain to regulatory clearances needed by a telecom and infrastructure service provider to lay out infrastructure like telecom towers and optic fibre cables.

The task force will be entrusted with the task of visiting every state and ensuring that the government there brings into force the right of way rules.

"Industry associations and DoT have brainstormed over the solutions needed to remove the bottlenecks in implementation of the rules. DoT agrees with the idea of setting up a task force that will go to every state to talk to officials there and thrash out the problems in implementing the policy," the official said.

The right of way rules were notified on November 15, 2016 but most states are yet to implement them. The rules called for every state to appoint a nodal officer for facilitating securing of clearances from various authorities.

A project for installing towers in Delhi may need clearances from one or more of the 5 municipalities, Delhi Development Authority, Delhi Metro Rail Corp, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee, Airport Authority of India and others.

The right of way rules call for establishing an automated process for submission of an application. As per the rules, the appropriate authority has to approve or reject within 60 days of a service provider submitting an application to lay the infrastructure. Permission is deemed granted if there is no decision on it within 60 days.

While most states are yet to appoint a nodal officer, Rajasthan has included right of way in its policy while Haryana has in-principle agreed on it, the official said.

Right of way is a major stumbling block for telecom companies in laying out their infrastructure as securing clearances from various local bodies and authorities is a long and cumbersome process. This is the last thing a company, struggling with irate customers suffering from call drops, wants.