you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCurrent Affairs
Nov 16, 2017 09:57 AM IST | Source: PTI

Doha-bound flight suffers bird hit, returns to Chennai airport

The aeroplane operated by a private airline suffered the bird hit after taking off from the Anna International Airport here, they added.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A Doha-bound flight carrying 134 passengers today suffered a bird hit, prompting it to return here, airport officials said.

The aeroplane operated by a private airline suffered the bird hit after taking off from the Anna International Airport here, they added.

Subsequently, the flight returned to Chennai and made a safe landing. The passengers were accommodated in an alternative flight, the officials said.

The carrier later resumed its journey to Doha after a two-hour delay.

tags #Airport #Anna International Airport #Current Affairs #Doha #India

