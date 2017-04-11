App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel Café
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCurrent-affairs-trends
Apr 07, 2017 06:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

Doctor on Call: Centre mulls 24-hour national health helpline

The government plans to set up a 24-hour national health helpline to address medical queries of the people, the Lok Sabha was informed today.

Doctor on Call: Centre mulls 24-hour national health helpline

The government plans to set up a 24-hour national health helpline to address medical queries of the people, the Lok Sabha was informed today.

Minister of State for Health Anupriya Patel said in a written reply that the facility- called 'Doctor on Call'-- will reduce the need to pay personal visit to healthcare centres and thus decrease the load on government hospitals.

"Government proposes to start 'Doctor on Call (DoC) 24X7 national health helpline for addressing the medical queries of citizens telephonically," she said.

The facility will also help in speedier consultations, increase government-to-citizen interaction and vice veras, and build trust in government services and deliverables, she said.

"The scheme is yet to be approved by the competent authority," Patel added.

She said the government has taken steps to reduce pressure on hospitals which include strengthening of primary and sub-health centres by increasing the number of professionals in them.

The government is also establishing telemedicine centres in rural areas for virtual consultations with specialists by utilizing telecom and SATCOM infrastructure, the minister said.

"Online Registration System (ORS) has been introduced for scheduling appointments with doctors and specialists at major tertiary care hospitals by citizens reducing long queue and rush at hospitals," she added.

tags #24-hour national health helpline #Anupriya Patel #Doctor on Call #Economy #Health #medical queries #Online Registration System #ORS

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.