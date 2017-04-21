App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCurrent affairs trends
Apr 21, 2017 01:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

Do not lack political will to carry out reforms: PM Modi

Addressing the bureaucrats on the civil services day, Modi said that time has come for out of the box thinking and from being a regulator, the government needs to become an enabler.

Do not lack political will to carry out reforms: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today asserted that he did not lack the political will needed to carry out reforms as he asked the civil servants to break silos and work together as a team to perform and transform.

Addressing the bureaucrats on the civil services day, Modi said that time has come for out of the box thinking and from being a regulator, the government needs to become an enabler.

"Political will can reform but bureaucracy performs and public participation transforms. We have to bring them in one wavelength," he said.

"To reform, political will is needed. I do not lack it and may be having a bit extra," the Prime Minister said.

Modi said that senior officers should introspect if their experience is becoming a burden.

He said hierarchy in bureaucracy remains an issue which has been inherited from colonial rulers and "was not left behind in Mussoorie (where civil service academy is located)".

The Prime Minister said the role of the government was very strong but things have changed since the last 15 years.

He also asked the civil servants to use social media, e- governance and mobile governance for the welfare of the people by reaching out to them.

tags #Current Affairs #e-governance #Narendra Modi #Prime Minsiter

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.