DMK resents Tamil Nadu Governor holding discussions with officials

DMK working president M K Stalin today claimed that a state governor does not have the authority to tour districts and inspect work for people like ministers.

"As regards the governor, as per constitutional norms, it is said that he does not have either authority or right to inspect or undertake district wise tours to oversee work for the people," he told reporters.

Answering a question, Stalin, who is also the Leader of Opposition, said "like a chief minister or ministers, he has already undertaken a tour of districts like Coimbatore, Tirunelveli and has done inspections."

Stating that he was now going to Kanyakumari, he said a "suspicion," arose if governor has undertaken such tours deciding that "the incumbent horse-trading regime is not a government at all."

"We are ready to laud the governor, if he summons the assembly and asks the government to prove its majority," he said.

Yesterday, Purohit held discussions with top district officials in Tirunelveli weeks after a similar exercise in Coimbatore which drew flak from DMK and others who claimed it amounted to interference in the state's rights.

In Tirunelveli, Purohit undertook a cleanliness drive at the old bus stand and Palayamkottai localities here, sweeping the area with a broomstick and removing garbage.

Officials, including district collector Sandeep Nanduri and those from the city corporation, also took part in the drive.