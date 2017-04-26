Delhi MCD elections: Lessons Arvind Kejriwal can learn from his rout

Moneycontrol News

BJP’s resounding win in the recently concluded Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections is just another vindication of the party’s success story which began in 2014. Around the time, another political party emerged in Delhi showed a lot of promise with its anti-corruption agenda and synced with the common man — it was named Aam Aadmi Party.

Much as Arvind Kejriwal came to be known as aam aadmi’s Chief Minister, Wednesday’s MCD election defeat proves that voters cannot be deceived. That the AAP was headed for a massive loss was already the writing on the wall, mainly because it swayed away from its promises of a better Delhi.

Voters trusted Kejriwal and his party to usher in a cleaner, safer and more importantly and efficient Delhi. Instead they got a CM who stepped down abruptly within 49 days. In 2015, Delhi gave the AAP another chance with a clear majority — 67 of 70 seats — and since then the party seemed to have lost its purpose. So much that, it stands to be counted as a fringe player at best.

Ambitions of a larger play at national level blurred AAP's vision. Instead of focusing on matters at hand, AAP indulged in mud-slinging and Kejriwal attempted, without success, to derail the BJP wave. When the AAP came to power it Delhi, voters saw it as a contest between a minnow and a giant. That is not the case today two years after Kejriwal became Chief Minister.

The party indulged in targeting the Centre and former Lieutenant Governor Najeeb Jung instead of setting sights on populist schemes such as mohalla clinics, regularisation of private school fees and slashing water and electricity charges. In a sense, the party and its government never looked to be on a strong footing for Delhi voters.

Massive defeats in Goa and Punjab assembly elections and the EVM tampering allegations and questioning Election Commission of India — one of the most unbiased institutions — only projected AAP as a party that cannot digest a loss.

The loss in Rajouri Garden bypoll in Delhi was the final blow for AAP. The party’s decision to field MLA Jarnail Singh in Punjab disappointed the voters and backfired. Voters perceived it as Kejriwal failing to fulfil promises he made to Delhi. Also, remarks by AAP leaders projecting him as Punjab CM candidate too didn't go down well with Delhi's voters. The voters were reminded that it was Kejriwal who abruptly stepped down as Chief Minister in 2014, just 49 days after taking the helm.