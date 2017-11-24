App
Nov 24, 2017 12:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi High Court dismisses plea against release of movie Padmavati

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar termed as "hopeless" and "misconceived" a petition seeking that a committee be set up prior to the release of the movie to check whether there was any distortion of history.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Delhi High Court today dismissed a plea against the film "Padmavati", observing that such petitions were encouraging those agitating against the movie.



"Have you (counsel for the petitioner) seen the film. Have the people, who are burning cinema halls seen the film? By this kind of petitions, you are encouraging the people who are agitating," the bench observed.

It further directed the petitioner, Akhand Rashtrawadi Party, which claims to be a political party, to approach the Censor Board as the court was not inclined to entertain it.

The plea has said that the committee was necessary as there was alleged distortion of historical facts in the film starring Deepika Padukone.

