HomeNewsBusinessCurrent Affairs
Nov 21, 2017 12:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi HC refuses to pass order against Farooq Abdullah over PoK remarks

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar directed the petitioner to approach the appropriate ministry concerned, which will decide the issue on merits.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Delhi High Court today refused to pass any order on a PIL seeking action against National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah over his alleged remarks on Pakistan occupied Kashmir.

The court was hearing a plea filed by Delhi-based Maulana Ansar Raza, who claims to be a social activist, seeking "immediate investigation" and "arrest" of the Srinagar MP alleging that he has favoured Pakistan and insulted India.

