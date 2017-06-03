Delhi BJP demands ACB probe in procurement of CNG kits

The Delhi BJP today demanded the Anti Corruption Branch (ACB) launch a probe in alleged irregularities in procurement of CNG kits for vehicles in the national capital.

The demand for ACB probe was raised by the BJP after rebel AAP leader Kapil Mishra alleged that the Kejriwal government allowed a company to sell China-made CNG kits as products manufactured in Canada in the national capital.

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari demanded ACB probe the matter, adding the allegations levelled by Mishra are of serious nature.

"It's not just a matter of monetary misappropriation. Actually it has damaged the credibility of the Delhi government certification," he said.

Thousands of vehicle owners installed the kits in their vehicles trusting Delhi government certification and today they feel "deceived" in the light of Mishra's allegations, he said.

"It can prove to be a safety and security risk too as Chinese equipments are often considered to be lacking on international parameters," he claimed.