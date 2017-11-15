Delhi air pollution: If completed on time Metro phase 3 could have taken 1.4 lakh cars off road

If the phase 3 of Delhi Metro would have been completed on time it would have resulted in 140,000 lesser cars on the streets of Delhi. The delay hurts the most now as the city is gasping for breath with a smog cover enveloping it.



According to DMRC data, average daily ridership in 2016-17 was 2.76 million with network length being 213 km. Had phase 3 been functioning in the national capital region, network length of 160 km would have been added, raising the average ridership many-fold.

The first leg of the project was supposed to be operational by December 2015. Trial runs between the Kalindi Kunj and Kalkaji Mandir section of the Magenta Line started in August 2016 with no successful run on the tracks.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has set April, 2018 as the fresh deadline for the completion of its longest upcoming corridor, named as the Pink and Magenta lines. Originally the project was supposed to be completed by December 2016.