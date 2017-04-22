App
Apr 22, 2017 04:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

Create awareness on protecting nature: PM on Earth Day

On the occasion of the Earth Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today hoped that awareness would be created about protecting nature and natural resources.

On the occasion of the Earth Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today hoped that awareness would be created about protecting nature and natural resources. "Earth Day is a day of gratitude to Mother Earth & a day to reiterate our firm resolve to keep our planet clean & green," he tweeted. "It is our duty to live in harmony with the plants, animals & birds we share the Earth with. We owe this to our future generations," he added.

Modi referred to this year's theme of 'Environmental & Climate Literacy’ and hoped that it would help "create awareness on protecting nature & natural resources".

