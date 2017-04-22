Create awareness on protecting nature: PM on Earth Day

On the occasion of the Earth Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today hoped that awareness would be created about protecting nature and natural resources. "Earth Day is a day of gratitude to Mother Earth & a day to reiterate our firm resolve to keep our planet clean & green," he tweeted. "It is our duty to live in harmony with the plants, animals & birds we share the Earth with. We owe this to our future generations," he added.

Modi referred to this year's theme of 'Environmental & Climate Literacy’ and hoped that it would help "create awareness on protecting nature & natural resources".