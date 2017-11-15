App
Nov 14, 2017 08:06 AM IST | Source: PTI

Court takes cognisance of defamation complaint against Kejriwal

Metropolitan Magistrate Vishal Pahuja, after hearing the arguments on the complaint filed by Ankit Bhardwaj, a state executive member of Bharatiya Janta Yuva Morcha (BJYM), posted the matter for hearing his evidence on March 28 next year.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A Delhi court took cognisance of a defamation complaint filed by a BJP youth wing leader against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for projecting him as the person who had assaulted former minister Kapil Mishra.

Metropolitan Magistrate Vishal Pahuja, after hearing the arguments on the complaint filed by Ankit Bhardwaj, a state executive member of Bharatiya Janta Yuva Morcha (BJYM), posted the matter for hearing his evidence on March 28 next year.

In his plea filed through advocate Yogesh Swaroop, Bhardwaj had sought one rupee as compensation from the AAP leaders for allegedly wrongly taking his name in the media, by describing him as the one who had assaulted Mishra on May 10.

Mishra was on a dharna on May 10 when he was attacked.

