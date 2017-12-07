App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCurrent Affairs
Dec 07, 2017 01:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

Court issues notice to Subhash Chandra on plaint against Arvind Kejriwal

A bench of Justice Sangita Dhingra Sehgal also exempted Kejriwal from personal appearance before a trial court on December 11 in the case.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Delhi High Court today issued notice to Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Chandra and the Delhi Police seeking their responses on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea to quash a criminal defamation complaint filed by the BJP leader.

A bench of Justice Sangita Dhingra Sehgal also exempted Kejriwal from personal appearance before a trial court on December 11 in the case.

The court was not inclined to stay the proceedings before the trial court and listed the matter for further hearing on January 22.

Kejriwal had sought stay on the summons issued to him by the trial court on March 4.

related news

Chandra had on November 17 last year sought the prosecution of the Delhi chief minister for allegedly defaming him by levelling false allegations in the wake of demonetisation.

Senior advocate Sanjay Hegde and advocate Rishikesh Kumar, appearing for the Chief Minister, sought quashing of summons and the complaint filed before the trial court, on the ground that Chandra himself has not stepped into the witness box to prove his case.

The counsel also submitted that Chandra was a Member of Parliament, who stayed in Delhi, and he should have personally stepped into the witness box to prove his defamation case like other Union Ministers have done in the past.

"If the trial court admits such proxy complaints which have been filed through power of attorney, it would allow others also file such frivolous complaints in future," Hegde submitted.

To this, the bench observed that the trial court had passed a detailed order with regard to the summoning of Chief Minister as an accused in the case.

"You are seeking a stay. Please point out the mistake in the trial court's order," the bench asked Kejriwal's counsel.

However, it later said let the replies from the police and Chandra come in the matter.

In his plea, Chandra, the chairman of the Essel group, has alleged that Kejriwal, while addressing a press conference on November 11 last year, had made "false, fabricated and defamatory allegations" against him.

The complaint claimed that Kejriwal had, "without any lawful basis or justification, dragged the name of the complainant in the entire facade which has defamed and lowered the reputation of complainant in the eyes of general public and thus accused person (Kejriwal) has committed the offence of criminal defamation.

tags #Arvind Kejriwal #Current Affairs #Delhi High Court #India #Subhash Chandra

most popular

RBI Monetary Policy: MPC maintains status quo; repo rate unchanged at 6%

RBI Monetary Policy: MPC maintains status quo; repo rate unchanged at 6%

Monetary Policy: Debit card transactions to get a boost as RBI caps Merchant Discount Rate

Monetary Policy: Debit card transactions to get a boost as RBI caps Merchant Discount Rate

RBI Monetary policy review: Key takeaways from the meeting

RBI Monetary policy review: Key takeaways from the meeting

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.