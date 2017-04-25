Consultation paper on spectrum auction in 15 days: Trai

Telecom regulator Trai expects to start the consultation process for the next round of spectrum auction in about a fortnight.

"We expect to issue it (consultation paper on spectrum price) in about 15 days," Trai Chairman R S Sharma told reporters on the sidelines of FTTH APAC Conference here.

He was responding to a query on when the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) will start the consultation process for the next round of spectrum auction.

The Department of Telecom (DoT) has sought Trai's views on spectrum price for various frequencies, including premium airwaves in the 700 MHz band which remained unsold in the last auctions in October 2016.

The DoT has also sought Trai's views on 5G services.

Sharma said the consultation process generally takes six months' time.

"Generally, it takes six months' time to complete the whole process. You can expect recommendation around the same time," Sharma said.