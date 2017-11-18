App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCurrent Affairs
Nov 18, 2017 11:26 AM IST | Source: PTI

Complaint against Farooq Abdullah, Rishi Kapoor over PoK remark

Sukesh Khajuria, a former member of the prominent citizen's advisory committee constituted by the state government, in an application yesterday sought action under section 196 of the CrPC against them for "accepting PoK as part of Pakistan".

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A social activist has filed a complaint with the district magistrate against former chief minister Farooq Abdullah and actor Rishi Kapoor seeking registration of sedition cases against them for their remarks on Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Sukesh Khajuria, a former member of the prominent citizen's advisory committee constituted by the state government, in an application yesterday sought action under section 196 of the CrPC against them for "accepting PoK as part of Pakistan".

In the application, he said they should be booked under section 124-A of the Ranbir Penal Code (Sedition) and other provisions of law.

On November 11, Abdullah had told reporters that PoK belonged to Pakistan and "this won't change" no matter how many wars India and Pakistan fight.

In his complaint, Khajuria said Kapoor had backed Abdullah and tweeted that "Jammu and Kashmir is ours, and PoK is theirs. This is the only way we can solve our problem".

He alleged that Abdullah's statement and Kapoor's tweet were "inciting violence" and "public disorder" and fell under the ambit of section 124-A of the RPC.

tags #Current Affairs #Farooq Abdullah #India #PoK #Rishi Kapoor

most popular

Govt reforms will result in higher sustainable growth for India: Moody's William Foster

Govt reforms will result in higher sustainable growth for India: Moody's William Foster

Moody's upgrade is recognition of Modi govt's reforms: FM Arun Jaitley

Moody's upgrade is recognition of Modi govt's reforms: FM Arun Jaitley

JAL seeks staff contributions to raise Rs 2000 crore to refund homebuyers

JAL seeks staff contributions to raise Rs 2000 crore to refund homebuyers

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.