'Common man on agenda' as Adityanath chairs second Cabinet meet today

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will chair his Cabinet meeting on Tuesday morning, a week after he waived off farm loans and announced crackdown on illegal mining in the state in the first meet.

Tweeting about the Tuesday?s Cabinet meeting, Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Sidharth Nath Singh said the agenda was to ?serve the common man?.

In his first Cabinet meeting on April 4, Yogi Adityanath had announced that loans worth Rs 30,729 crore of 2.15 crore small and marginalised farmers who had taken crop loan up to Rs 1 lakh, have been waived off.

Taking into account the problems faced by potato growers, who face immense hardship in case of bumper crops, the cabinet decided to set up a three-member committee headed by Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya to see how they can get adequate remuneration for their produce.

In order to check illegal mining, the Cabinet had also decided to constitute a group of ministers.