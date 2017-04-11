App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel Café
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCurrent-affairs-trends
Apr 11, 2017 09:24 AM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

'Common man on agenda' as Adityanath chairs second Cabinet meet today

Tweeting about the Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting, Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Sidharth Nath Singh said the agenda was to “serve the common man”.

'Common man on agenda' as Adityanath chairs second Cabinet meet today

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will chair his Cabinet meeting on Tuesday morning, a week after he waived off farm loans and announced crackdown on illegal mining in the state in the first meet.

Tweeting about the Tuesday?s Cabinet meeting, Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Sidharth Nath Singh said the agenda was to ?serve the common man?.

In his first Cabinet meeting on April 4, Yogi Adityanath had announced that loans worth Rs 30,729 crore of 2.15 crore small and marginalised farmers who had taken crop loan up to Rs 1 lakh, have been waived off.

Taking into account the problems faced by potato growers, who face immense hardship in case of bumper crops, the cabinet decided to set up a three-member committee headed by Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya to see how they can get adequate remuneration for their produce.

In order to check illegal mining, the Cabinet had also decided to constitute a group of ministers.

tags #farmers #loans #Politics #Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister #Yogi Adityanath

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.