Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi to attend RIC Foreign Ministers meet in New Delhi

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will travel to New Delhi to attend Russia, India and China (RIC) Foreign Ministers' meeting, the first high level visit of a Chinese official to the country after the Doklam standoff.

The 15th RIC meeting will be held in New Delhi on December 11. Foreign Minister Wang will head the delegation, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told a media briefing here today.

During the meeting, the three foreign ministers will exchange views on major international and regional issues of common concern and deepen trilateral pragmatic cooperation, he said.

"We believe under the joint efforts of the three parties, this meeting will achieve expected outcomes," he said.

This is the first visit by a top Chinese official to India after the Dokalam standoff and re-election of Chinese President Xi Jinping for a second-five year term as the head of the ruling Communist Party of China in October this year.

The 73-day-long Dokalam standoff ended on August 28 after Chinese troops stopped building a key road close to India's Chicken Neck corridor. India had objected to the construction highlighting its security concerns. The road was being built by the Chinese troops in the area also claimed by Bhutan.