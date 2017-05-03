App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCurrent affairs trends
May 03, 2017 01:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CBI arrests Mumbai I-T Commissioner, 6 others on alleged corruption charges

Mumbai Income Tax Commissioner BB Rajendra Prasad has been arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday along with six others in an alleged case of bribery.

CBI arrests Mumbai I-T Commissioner, 6 others on alleged corruption charges

Moneycontrol News

Mumbai Income Tax Commissioner BB Rajendra Prasad has been arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday along with six others in an alleged case of bribery.

According to sources, the Commissioner has been charged for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 19 lakh to favour a major corporate group. Among the others arrested, four are from Mumbai and two from Vishakhapatnam.

The investigative agency seized around Rs around Rs 1.5 crore cash during I-T commissioner's arrest. It is said the arrested members had been receiving undue favours from big corporate houses.

Searches were conducted at the Essar Mumbai office and believed to be based on first in formation (FIR) registered in Vishakapatnam. CBI has also gathered some documents from Essar company office.

Prasad will be produced in CBI court by Wednesday afternoon.

More details awaited...

tags #Current Affairs

