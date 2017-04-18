Cars, cash, con: The lavish lifestyle of Dinakaran's 'middleman' Sukesh

The Delhi Police on Monday arrested Sukesh Chandrasekar, the alleged middleman who struck a Rs 50-crore deal with AIADMK leader TTV Dinakaran to help influence the war over the party’s election symbol of “two leaves”. Police also seized Rs 1.5 crore and a BMW and a Mercedes car from him.

The alleged 27-year-old middleman from Bengaluru, who also goes by the name Balaji, has a colourful history of his own.

His tryst with crime started at the age of 17 when the ambitious lad from Bishop Cotton School was arrested in connection with a scam in the Bengaluru Development Authority.

He later graduated to become a master conman who duped close to 100 people across the country of almost Rs 50 crore by posing as a relative of leading politicians.

Sukesh, who always wanted a lavish lifestyle, used his ill-gotten wealth to buy luxury cars like Rolls Royce, Ferrari and Maserati, and expensive watches.

In 2013, the then Chennai Police Commissioner S George ordered a Central Crime Branch (CCB) team led by inspector K Vijayakumar to travel to the national capital after the Delhi police had caught Chandrasekhar in Kolkata on April 4.

Chandrasekhar had befriended Bengaluru actress Leena Maria Paul through Facebook and promised her roles in movies. Although the Madras Cafe actor called his bluff soon, she stuck around thanks to the lavish lifestyle.

According to the police, Sukesh used the services of bodyguards and cars with red beacons to convince his targets that he was a relative of politicians. One of the cars even had a Member of Parliament sticker.

The duo shot into the limelight after they duped Canara Bank in Chennai, where three persons, including a bank manager, had already been arrested for siphoning off Rs 19 crore.

Sukesh posed as an IAS officer and, along with Paul, duped a company on the pretext of facilitating a government project.

Till date, Sukesh has close to 15 FIRs against him and over 100 complaints filed by victims from whom he had extracted crores of rupees.