you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCurrent affairs trends
Apr 21, 2017 12:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

Can't pass an order on reclaiming Kohinoor: SC

Disposing of a plea seeking directions to bring the treasured diamond back to India, a bench headed by Chief Justice J S Khehar said it could not ask a foreign government not to auction a property.

Can't pass an order on reclaiming Kohinoor: SC

The Supreme Court today said it could not pass an order for reclaiming the Kohinoor from the United Kingdom or to stop it from being auctioned.

Disposing of a plea seeking directions to bring the treasured diamond back to India, a bench headed by Chief Justice J S Khehar said it could not ask a foreign government not to auction a property.

The court made it clear it could not pass an order with regard to a property which was in another country.

"We are quite surprised that such petitions are filed for properties which are in the USA and the UK. What kind of a writ petition is this," the bench, also comprising Justices D Y Chandrachud and S K Kaul, said.

The apex court referred to an affidavit filed by the Centre and said, "The government of India continues to explore ways and means with the UK government on the issue."

The petitions, filed by an NGO, the All India Human Rights and Social Justice Front, and Heritage Bengal, a registered organisation, were tagged together by the court last year.

tags #Chief Justice J S Khehar #Current Affairs #Kohinoor #Supreme Court

