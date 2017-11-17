Can Kulbhushan Jadhav meet his wife? India to take a call on Pakistan's offer today

India is likely to respond on Friday to Islamabad’s offer of arranging a meeting between Kulbhushan Jadhav, the former Indian Navy officer on death row in Pakistan, and his wife on humanitarian grounds.

Pakistan last week said it will allow 46-year-old Jadhav to meet his wife, months after India had requested Islamabad to grant a visa to his mother.

"The Government of Pakistan has decided to arrange a meeting of Commander Kulbhushan Jhadav with his wife, in Pakistan, purely on humanitarian grounds,” Foreign Office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal had said in a statement on November 10. "A Note Verbale to this effect has been sent to the Indian High Commission in Islamabad,” he had said, adding that the meeting would take place on Pakistani soil.

During his weekly media briefing on Thursday, Mohammad Faisal said Pakistan was awaiting India's response on the offer.