Building collapses in Bhiwandi; many feared trapped

A four-storey building collapsed in Bhiwandi in the district and many persons are feared trapped under the debris, officials said.

The building in Navi Vasti locality collapsed at around 9 am, Regional Disaster Management Cell chief Santosh Kadam told reporters here.

A senior district administration official said teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been rushed to Bhiwandi for the rescue and relief operation.

Senior police and civic officials have also rushed to the spot, he said.

Further details are awaited.