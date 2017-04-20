App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCurrent affairs trends
Apr 20, 2017 07:47 AM IST | Source: PTI

BJP leaders meet Suresh Prabhu, seek more trains for North Indian states

Prabhu was in the city yesterday and held a meeting with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis where they reviewed the progress of rail projects in the state.

BJP leaders meet Suresh Prabhu, seek more trains for North Indian states

A group of Mumbai BJP leaders met Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu and demanded that more trains be launched between cities in Maharashtra and North Indian states, especially during the summer season.

Prabhu was in the city yesterday and held a meeting with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis where they reviewed the progress of rail projects in the state.

General Secretary of Mumbai BJP Amarjeet Mishra along with a delegation of party members met Prabhu in Rail Bhawan in New Delhi and apprised him about the hardships faced by the North Indians living in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra in travelling to their native places due to shortage of trains.

The situation becomes bad during the summer season, where there is a heavy rush of passengers in North Indian- bound trains, they told the Minister.

Mishra said, "Though the Railway has already announced a slew of summer special trains, we demanded more unreserved holiday trains from Mumbai to Varanasi, Darbhanga and Lucknow."

Mishra said Prabhu patiently heard them out and assured to arrange additional coaches in trains bound for North India, especially Uttar Pradesh.

"We demanded that the Mumbai-Jabalpur Garib Rath be extended up to Varanasi. We also wanted Prabhuji to make LTT- Faizabad Express a daily service from once a week now," he said.

The Minister asked his officials to look into the demands and do the needful, the BJP leader added.

tags #BJP #Current Affairs #Devendra Fadnavis #Maharashtra #Rail Bhawan #Railway Minister #Suresh Prabhu

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.