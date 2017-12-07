App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCurrent Affairs
Dec 07, 2017 06:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP delegation meets Rajnath on law-and-order situation in WB

Singh is in the city to chair a meeting of chief ministers of the states bordering Bangladesh.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha met Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh here today and urged him to look into the law-and-order situation in West Bengal.

Singh is in the city to chair a meeting of chief ministers of the states bordering Bangladesh.

Sinha, along with other senior leaders of the state BJP unit, met Singh in the morning and discussed a wide range of issues, from the recent unrest in the Darjeeling hills to the overall law-and-order situation in the state.

"We told him (Singh) about the worsening law-and-order situation in the state, how the workers of the opposition parties are being beaten up and even killed. We told him that democratic rights and values are facing a threat in the state," Sinha told PTI.

related news

"We urged him to look into the matter and take up the issue with the (West Bengal) chief minister (Mamata Banerjee) during the meeting today," he added.

Sinha said Singh was told about the "double standards" of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal as regards the Darjeeling hills.

"The state government is solely responsible for the unrest in the hills. On one hand, it is rewarding (rebel Gorkha Janmukti Morcha leader) Binay Tamang, who has police cases against him, and on the other, it is taking action against (GJM chief) Bimal Gurung.

"The state government's divide-and-rule policy in the hills will backfire very soon," he added.

The Darjeeling hills had witnessed an over-three-and-a- half-month-long shutdown, from June to September this year, over the GJM's demand for a separate state of Gorkhaland.

The influx of the Rohingya and Bangladeshi immigrants and how to curb it were likely to be discussed at today's meeting, which had been convened by Singh, a home ministry official said.

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Do you know? These 7 stocks gave double digit return in 4 out of 5 years in December

Do you know? These 7 stocks gave double digit return in 4 out of 5 years in December

Credit Suisse expects cuts to resume in Indian market; likes SBI, ONGC and Tata Steel

Credit Suisse expects cuts to resume in Indian market; likes SBI, ONGC and Tata Steel

Nomura initiates coverage with neutral rating on BSE, target price at Rs 1,000

Nomura initiates coverage with neutral rating on BSE, target price at Rs 1,000

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.