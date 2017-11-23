App
Biodiversity parks along Yamuna in phased manner: DDA to NGT

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) today told the National Green Tribunal that development of biodiversity parks along the banks of the Yamuna will be carried out in a phased manner to prevent encroachments.

The DDA told a bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar that the principal committee constituted by the green panel has approved its plan to develop biodiversity parks in different phases.

"Counsel appearing for the DDA submits that plan prepared by Delhi Development Authority for setting up the biodiversity parks and beautification of the flood plain on Yamuna in NCT of Delhi has also been approved by the principal committee. However, they had mentioned that it could be in phased manner," the bench noted.

The tribunal in January 2015 had directed DDA to develop biodiversity parks along Yamuna banks in the national capital so that the floodplains can be made spots of scenic beauty.

It had said that development of the flood plains has to be strictly done keeping biodiversity intact and ensuring that no major construction activity is allowed on the flood plain.

The tribunal had earlier rapped the AAP government and the Delhi Jal Board for not filing their replies to show cause notices on why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against them for delaying compliance of orders on the Yamuna cleaning project.

The green panel had said that pollution in the Yamuna was of serious concern as the river was highly contaminated by industrial effluents and sewage.

It had also asked Haryana and Himachal Pradesh Pollution Control Board to jointly conduct a study of water quality and the flow of Yamuna at the point it enters Haryana, and submit the list of industries located in the catchment area.

The green panel had noted that almost 67 per cent of the pollutants reaching Yamuna would be treated by the two sewage treatment plants at Delhi Gate and Najafgarh under the first phase of the 'Maili se Nirmal Yamuna Revitalisation Project'.

