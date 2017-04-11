Beyond the sea: CEOs hold underwater conference in Kerala

Five CEOs of various IT firms on Monday held a meeting underwater to raise awareness about global warming and marine pollution.

The meeting took place at a famous beach resort in Kovalam, Kerala.

Armed with their scuba diving gear, the CEOs took plunge into the water 50 metres off the shore. The meeting lasted 20 minutes and ended with a pledge to protect the ocean and marine life. The CEOs underwent training for a week before Monday's dive.

The participants included Raja Gopaal Iyer (Udaya Samudra Group of Hotels), Hema Menon (UST Global), Dinesh P Thampi (TCS), Dr Shyam Kumar (Neologix) and Rony Thomas (Avon Mobility Solutions). They dived to reach a U-shaped table set on the bed of the ocean for the conference.

The conference comes on the heels of a recent global report which found seas around Mumbai, Kerala and Andaman and Nicobar Islands to be the most polluted in the world. The report found an alarming amount of plastic and debris in the waters which originated from the inland.

Raja Gopaal Iyer, CEO of Uday Samudra Group who spearheaded the event said, ?Sea pollution is rising at an alarming level. Our endeavour is to make the public aware of the dangers posed by littering especially the unscientific disposal of plastic.?

Other than the pledge, discussions were also held on other topics such as adverse human impact on oceans, over fishing, pollution, habitat destruction, acidification and climate change. The meeting not only demanded attention from Indian community but also from international community regarding global warming and marine population.

A recent report of the World Economic Forum found that at least 12.7 metric tonne of plastic gets collected in the sea each year. Alarmingly, the report suggests at this rate the sea will contain more plastic than fish by 2050.