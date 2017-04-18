App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCurrent affairs trends
Apr 17, 2017 09:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bengal to merge five social security schemes into one

The West Bengal government today decided to merge five social security schemes, benefitting around one crore workers from the unorganised sector, into one.

The five social security schemes which were merged into a single "Samajik Suraksha Yojana" are: Social Assistance Scheme of Provident Fund for unorganised workers, West Bengal unorganised sector worker health security scheme, Building and Other Construction workers' act, West Bengal transport workers social security scheme and West Bengal Bidi workers welfare scheme.

State finance minister Amit Mitra told reporters at the secretariat today, "These five schemes where different compensations were forwarded to the beneficiaries will now be merged into one."

"This will bring in a standard process and the compensation will also be standard. Under this scheme one crore people from the unorganised sector will be benefited. And including their families the total number will go up to five crore," Mitra explained.

Under the Yojana, Mitra said, the beneficiaries from 46 unorganised sectors like bidi workers, construction workers, would get assistance for education of their children, health benefits including their family members, in cases of death and disability besides provident fund, Mitra said.

Among other decisions taken by the cabinet are introduction of the state nutrition mission and creation of the Tarai-Dooars-Siliguri Cultural Parshad.

The mission, where UNICEF will be partnering the state government, will cater to pregnant women, lactating mother and adolescent girls, he said.

tags #Business #Current Affairs

