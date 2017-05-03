App
May 03, 2017 01:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

Beheading of soldiers: Outraged India summons Pak envoy

Basit was summoned by Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar to convey India's "outrage at the killing and the barbaric act of mutilation of the bodies of two Indian soldiers on May one, 2017 by Pakistani army personnel," an external affairs ministry statement said.

Beheading of soldiers: Outraged India summons Pak envoy
Indian army soldier

An "outraged" India today summoned Pakistan High Commissioner Abdul Basit and demanded action against Pakistani soldiers and commanders responsible for the beheading of two of its security force personnel in Jammu and Kashmir.

Basit was summoned by Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar to convey India's "outrage at the killing and the barbaric act of mutilation of the bodies of two Indian soldiers on May one, 2017 by Pakistani army personnel," an external affairs ministry statement said.

"It was significant that the attack was preceded by covering fire from Pakistani posts in Battal sector (in vicinity of village Battal). Blood samples of the Indian soldiers that have been collected and the trail of blood on Roza Nala clearly shows that the killers returned across the Line of Control," it said.

Naib Subedar Paramjeet Singh and BSF Head Constable Prem Singh were slain by Pakistan Border Action Team (BAT) after sneaking 250 metres into Indian territory in Poonch of J&K on May 1.

Indian Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) Lt Gen A K Bhatt had yesterday conveyed to his Pakistan counterpart that such a "dastardly and inhuman act" was beyond any norms of civility and merits unequivocal condemnation and response.

