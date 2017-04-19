Babri Masjid demolition: Timeline of a 25-year-old case

The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed CBI’s appeal in Babri mosque demolition case and restored criminal conspiracy charge against L K Advani and other BJP leaders.

The first suit regarding the disputed Babri Masjid structure was filed in 1885

1885: Mahant Raghubir Das was refused permission to build a temple on the outer courtyard of the Babri Masjid

The legal battle over the disputed Babri Masjid structure has gone on for over a century

1949: Idols of Ram Lalla were placed surreptitiously under the central dome of the Babri Masjid

1950-61: Four separate suits were filed to either perform pooja to Ram Lalla (infant Ram) or hand over charge of the disputed site

1986: Site opened for Hindu worshippers after Faizabad district judge orders removal of locks

1989: The four suits pending were transferred to the Allahabad HC

1991: UP govt acquired land around the structure for convenience of devotees who attend Ram Lalla darshan

December 1992: Babri Masjid demolished by a frenzied mob of karsevaks

Two FIRs were filed in the Babri Masjid demolition case.

Crime no. 197: Actual “demolition of the mosque by karsevaks”

Crime no. 198: 13 BJP leaders, including L.K. Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharti, Vinay Katiyar, named for delivering ‘communal’ speeches before the demolition.

1993: Govt took over 67 acres of land around the area, seeks SC's opinion on whether there existed a Hindu place of worship before the Babri Masjid was built.

October, 1993: CBI filed a composite charge sheet and accused Advani and other BJP leaders of ‘conspiracy’

1994: Case sent back to Lucknow Bench of Allahabad HC, suits heard again from 1996

May 4, 2001: Special Judge S.K. Shukla dropped conspiracy charge against 13 accused, including.LK. Advani and Kalyan Singh.

Justice Shukla separated crimes 197 and 198

May 20, 2010: Advani, others absolved of conspiracy charges as Allahabad HC upholds May 4, 2001 special court order,

September 30, 2010: Allahabad HC awarded two-thirds of Ayodhya site to Hindu parties and one-third to Waqf Board.

February, 2011: CBI moved SC, arguing the demolition bid was “a concerted conspiracy”

May 9, 2011: SC stayed Allahabad HC verdict on Ayodhya dispute

December 25, 2014: Mohammad Farooq, oldest litigant in the case, died, Farooq, a resident of Ayodhya, was one of the seven main Muslim litigants in the 1949 Babri Masjid case.

March 6, 2017: SC indicated it may revive conspiracy charge and order a joint trial of crimes 197 and 198.

March 22, 2017: SC was willing to appoint a principal negotiator if the parties want

April 6, 2017: CBI urged SC to revive the Babri Masjid demolition case against 13 BJP leaders, including L.K. Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharti, Vinay Katiyar

April 20: Conspiracy charges against L K Advani accepted against Advani accepted by SC

Relief for former UP CM Kalyan Singh, who enjoys constitutional immunity

Day-to-day hearing to take place once charges are framed

No transfer of judge till the case is transferred to Lucknow bench of Allahabad HC

Next hearing of the case at 3pm today