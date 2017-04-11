Babri demolition case: SC to hear plea on revival of charges against Advani

The Supreme Court is likely to hear on Thursday a CBI plea seeking restoration of criminal conspiracy charge against senior BJP leaders, including LK Advani, in the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition case.

The investigating agency has challenged the May 2010 Allahabad High Court decision absolving Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Union Minister Uma Bharti, Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh and others of the charge of criminal conspiracy that led to the razing of the 16th century mosque in Ayodhya of Uttar Pradesh on December 6, 1992.

The top court had adjourned the hearing on March 23 and had asked the CBI, senior BJP leaders and other petitioner, Haji Mahboob Ahmed, to file written submissions focusing on the issue.

The top court had on March 31, 2015, issued notices to Advani, Joshi, Uma Bharti, Kalyan Singh and others on the plea by CBI.