you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCurrent-affairs-trends
Apr 11, 2017 12:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

Australian PM Malcolm Turnbull to be in Mumbai today

"The Australian PM will land at Mumbai airport at 3.30 pm and will proceed to the TCS office in suburban Andheri.

Australian PM Malcolm Turnbull to be in Mumbai today

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, who is on a trip to India, will be visiting the Mumbai today.

His engagements here include a visit to the Tata Consultancy Office and a meeting with Maharashtra Governor C Vidyasagar Rao on April 12.

"The Australian PM will land at Mumbai airport at 3.30 pm and will proceed to the TCS office in suburban Andheri.

On April 12, Turnbull is scheduled to meet Maharashtra Governor C Vidyasagar Rao, before flying back to Australia," a state government official told PTI.

