Apr 11, 2017 03:48 PM IST | Source: PTI
Australian PM Malcolm Turnbull arrives in Mumbai
Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, who is on a four-day official visit to India, landed here this afternoon.
His engagements here today include a visit to the Tata Consultancy Office and a meeting with leading industrialists in the evening.Tomorrow, Turnbull is scheduled to meet Maharashtra Governor C Vidyasagar Rao, before flying back to Australia, a state government official said.