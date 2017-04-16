App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel Café
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCurrent affairs trends
Apr 16, 2017 10:35 AM IST | Source: PTI

At national executive, BJP underlines commitment for Ram temple

The BJP on Saturday underlined its commitment to building a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya and said whenever the Supreme Court takes a decision, it would be very "effective".

At national executive, BJP underlines commitment for Ram temple

The BJP on Saturday underlined its commitment to building a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya and said whenever the Supreme Court takes a decision, it would be very "effective".

Asked if the BJP's national executive discussed the issue, a core demand of the party, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said it was not necessary to take up the issue in every meeting.

However, he added that the party's manifesto has made it clear that it is for a grand temple in the Uttar Pradesh town.

"Not as a Law Minister but as somebody who knows the law, let me tell you that there are voluminous documents with the Supreme Court and whenever a decision is made it will be very effective," he said.

He also noted that over 2,470 party workers have pledged to work full-time for the organisation for one year and over 3.78 lakh workers for 15 days.

tags #BJP #Current Affairs #Politics #Ram temple

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.