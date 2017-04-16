At national executive, BJP underlines commitment for Ram temple

The BJP on Saturday underlined its commitment to building a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya and said whenever the Supreme Court takes a decision, it would be very "effective".

Asked if the BJP's national executive discussed the issue, a core demand of the party, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said it was not necessary to take up the issue in every meeting.

However, he added that the party's manifesto has made it clear that it is for a grand temple in the Uttar Pradesh town.

"Not as a Law Minister but as somebody who knows the law, let me tell you that there are voluminous documents with the Supreme Court and whenever a decision is made it will be very effective," he said.

He also noted that over 2,470 party workers have pledged to work full-time for the organisation for one year and over 3.78 lakh workers for 15 days.