Apr 20, 2017 11:31 AM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

As Modi turns off lal batti, here's a look at other privileges netas enjoy

One of the first VIPs to comply with the order was textiles minister Smriti Irani who tweeted a photo of her beacon-less car.

The Modi government has ended the ‘lal batti’ culture with an order to remove red beacons from all vehicles except the ones used by emergency services. The order also applies to vehicles used by the Prime Minister, the Presidents and the Chief Ministers.

One of the first VIPs to comply with the order was textiles minister Smriti Irani who tweeted a photo of her beacon-less car.

The ‘lal batti’, however, is not the lone symbol of privileges enjoyed by our netas. Here’s a list of the others:

– The salary of our elected representatives is not taxable – Their household expenses like laundry are paid for – Roughly 17 policemen are deployed to protect someone with VIP status – VVIPs don’t have to stop for security checks at aiports – Every VIP gets 50,000 units of free electricity and water – They stay in a house furnished and maintained by the government – MPs and MLAs enjoy subsidised food at Parliament and Assembly canteens, respectively.

