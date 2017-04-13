App
Stocks
Apr 13, 2017 03:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

Arvind Kejriwal questions Election Commission's 'open challenge' to hack EVMs

Kejriwal wondered why the Commission was not coming out with any official statement and pushing the news of the reported challenge through "sources" instead.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today questioned the Election Commission's "open challenge" to political parties and experts to prove that EVMs can be manipulated.

Kejriwal wondered why the Commission was not coming out with any official statement and pushing the news of the reported challenge through "sources" instead.

"Why are these stories ascribed to "sources"? How credible are they? Why hasn't EC issued any formal statement? Or is it just a plant? Has anyone actually seen any official statement from CEC? Am trying to get it since evening. Is this news correct?" he said in a series of tweets.

Yesterday, official sources of the EC claimed that the commission will invite political parties, experts, scientists and technocrats in the first week of May to try and hack the machines.

They said the challenge will be open for a week or 10 days and will have various levels.

