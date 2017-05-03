App
Stocks
May 03, 2017 10:50 AM IST | Source: PTI

Arvind Kejriwal meets Kumar Vishwas, rift unresolved in AAP

Arvind Kejriwal meets Kumar Vishwas, rift unresolved in AAP

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's late night meeting with senior AAP leader Kumar Vishwas, who has threatened to quit over the attacks on him by a "coterie" surrounding the AAP convener, appears to have yielded little result.

At yesterday's meeting, Vishwas insisted that stern action be taken against Okhla MLA Amantullah Khan, who had accused him of being a “RSS-BJP” agent and plotting a coup in the party, sources said.

A section of AAP MLAs also held a separate meeting with Vishwas early today but details were not immediately available.

Khan had on Monday resigned from the party's Political Affairs Committee (PAC).

Vishwas had accused Khan of being a “mask” and acting at the behest of a “coterie” surrounding Kejriwal.

After the emotional outburst, Vishwas had threatened to quit the party.

The chief minister and deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia had visited Vishwas’s Ghaziabad residence late in the night to pacify him. The three, along with party leaders Sanjay Singh and Ashutosh, then went to Kejriwal’s residence. The meeting continued until late in the night.

The PAC is also likely to meet today to discuss the issue.

