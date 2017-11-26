App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCurrent Affairs
Nov 26, 2017 02:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

Artificial intelligence cos' revenue to hit USD 3 bn by 2024: Report

Artificial intelligence (AI) companies' revenue projections are increasing at a fast pace and expected to touch around USD 3.06 billion by 2024, says an Avendus Capital report.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Artificial intelligence (AI) companies' revenue projections are increasing at a fast pace and expected to touch around USD 3.06 billion by 2024, says an Avendus Capital report.

According to the report, Deep Learning is expected to have the fastest growth within the artificial intelligence space and will become the largest portion of total AI companies revenue.

"Artificial intelligence revenue projections are on a fast growth axis as they are increasing at a rate of CAGR 40 percent and are expected to be at a value of USD 3,061 million in 2024," the report said.

Moreover, increased demand for robots has led to a rise in investment and M&A in the Artificial Intelligence space.

related news

According to the report, AI industry has received more than USD 11.5 billion of investments in the last three years and going forward, over USD 6 billion of VC investments are expected in 2017.

"The necessity of automating processes and the need for AI are reasons for the exponential growth in investments attracted by this space in the past few years," said Puneet Shivam, Head – US, Co-head Services Vertical, Avendus Capital.

Shivam further said, "Today companies are allocating larger budgets to AI for making it an intangible asset to increase customer footprints and market share in India. And this will continue in future as newer and evolved versions of AI are introduced, shaping the dynamics of technology".

Some of the most active VC funds in this space at present are -- Data Collective, Khosla Ventures, Intel Capital, New Enterprise Associate, Google Ventures & Bloomberg Beta.

In terms of projected revenue share by vertical by 2020, Medical & Diagnostics is expected to account for the lion's share with 21 percent, followed by search (20 percent), sales & marketing (18 percent), autonomous vehicles (8 percent), law (7 percent) and cyber security (6 percent).

According to the report, Robotic Process Automation, is going to impact the ecosystem of businesses and services across different markets worldwide.

RPA uses computer software to process and automate routine, standardised tasks in support of an organisation's knowledge workers.

tags #artificial intelligence (AI) #Business #Companies #Current Affairs

most popular

Modi-Moody’s-Money driving rally on D-St! Top sectors which could produce multibaggers

Modi-Moody’s-Money driving rally on D-St! Top sectors which could produce multibaggers

Follow the moneyed: Identifying winners from the Bankruptcy Ordinance

Follow the moneyed: Identifying winners from the Bankruptcy Ordinance

Nearly 5,500 wilful defaulters owe Rs 60,700 crore in all at end of Q2 FY18

Nearly 5,500 wilful defaulters owe Rs 60,700 crore in all at end of Q2 FY18

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.