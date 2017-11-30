App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCurrent Affairs
Nov 29, 2017 08:38 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Apple accuses Qualcomm patent infringement in countersuit

Apple Inc on Thursday filed a countersuit against Qualcomm Inc, alleging that Qualcomm's Snapdragon mobile phone chips that power a wide variety of Android-based devices infringe on Apple's patents.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Apple Inc on Thursday filed a countersuit against Qualcomm Inc, alleging that Qualcomm's Snapdragon mobile phone chips that power a wide variety of Android-based devices infringe on Apple's patents, the latest development in a long-running dispute.

Qualcomm in July accused Apple of infringing several patents related to helping mobile phones get better battery life.

Apple has denied the claims that it violated Qualcomm's battery life patents and alleged that Qualcomm's patents were invalid, a common move in such cases.

But on Thursday, in a filing in U.S. District Court in San Diego, Apple revised its answer to Qualcomm's complaint with accusations of its own. Apple alleges it owns at least eight battery life patents that Qualcomm has violated.

related news

The Apple patents involve ensuring each part of a phone's processor draws only the minimum power needed, turning off parts of the processor when they are not needed and making sleep and wake functions work better.

In its filing, Apple alleges that Qualcomm's Snapdragon 800 and 820 processors, which power phones from Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and Alphabet Inc's Google's Pixel phones, infringe on those patents. Samsung and Google are not named in Apple's counterclaims.

"Apple began seeking those patents years before Qualcomm began seeking the patents it asserts against Apple in this case," the company wrote in its complaint.

Apple said it is seeking unspecified damages from San Diego-based Qualcomm.

Qualcomm filed its patent infringement lawsuit at the same time it filed a complaint with the U.S. International Trade Commission seeking to ban the import of Apple iPhones that use competing Intel Corp chips because of the alleged patent violations.

The dispute between Apple and Qualcomm over patents is part of a wide-ranging legal war between the two companies.

In January, Apple sued Qualcomm for nearly $1 billion in patent royalty rebates that Qualcomm allegedly withheld from Apple. In a related suit, Qualcomm sued the contract manufacturers that make Apple's phones, but Apple joined in to defend them.

Separately, Qualcomm is facing a lawsuit from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission over many of the same pricing practices Apple names in its complaints.

tags #Business #Current Affairs

most popular

Porinju Veliyath talks about his stock picks which could turn into potential wealth creators

Porinju Veliyath talks about his stock picks which could turn into potential wealth creators

Bitcoin soaring to $10,000 has got many investors interested; three ways to buy

Bitcoin soaring to $10,000 has got many investors interested; three ways to buy

Top 11 small & midcap stocks in LIC portfolio which have given multibagger returns

Top 11 small & midcap stocks in LIC portfolio which have given multibagger returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.