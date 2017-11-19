Answers to Moneycontrol Ultimate Business Quiz #3

1. What is the most famous creation of these ‘men of action‘?

Ben 10

Ben 10 is created by "Man of Action”, a group consisting of Duncan Rouleau, Joe Casey, Joe Kelly, and Steven T. Seagle.

2. Connect:

SpiceJet

Hyderabad Sunrisers is the IPL team owned by the Sun Group.

3. This vehicle was the first of its kind. What is it and who built it? (Two visuals of same car)

The first motorized taxi with a meter.

It was built in 1897 by Gottlieb Daimler and called the Daimler Victoria.

4. The latest victim of a particular government's effort to promote the national language has led to something being changed to the local term for 'sharp word'. Which country and what term has been replaced?

France and Hashtag.

The country is now prompting its citizens to use the term ‘motdiese‘ instead.

5. Once, when asked which his favourite football team was, what two-word response did this fan of Liverpool give?

Answer: Crown Paints, referring to the famous shirt sponsor of the club.

6. Connect:

The 'Tiranga' copper bangles.

Designed with Tri-Vortex technology from South Africa, it is an initiative of the Flag Foundation of India, an NGO run by parliamentarian Naveen Jindal. It was unveiled by Minister of Human Resource Development Shashi Tharoor.

7. The makers claim can cure ailments like acidity and arthritis, purify water and even protect people from harmful cell phone radiation.

Answer: ‘Alkali’ ne’

8. Connect:

Alka Seltzer.

The name comes from alkaline, since the antacid preparation is so in nature and from the town of Selters in Germany. Selters is known for its famous mineral springs and gives rise to Selterswasser, a brandname for mineral water of worldwide repute.

9. Four words that connect these two visuals:

Answer: The Fat Boy Slim album

10. "Better Living Through Chemistry" has previously been the slogan for which company?

Answer: "Better Living Through Chemistry“, is a reference to the DuPont advertising slogan, "Better Things for Better Living...Through Chemistry." DuPont adopted it in 1935 and it was their slogan until 1982 when the "Through Chemistry" part was dropped. Since 1999, their slogan has been "The miracles of science".

"Better Living Through Chemistry“

11. Which company was known for the manufacturing of these steel rollers that were used to make railway tyres and utensils?

Krupp Steel

Known as the Radreifen, three of these rings formed the symbol for Krupp. The rings are now part of the ThyssenKrupp logo.

12. What is Don Draper receiving in this episode of Mad Men?

Answer: The Clio Award

13. Whose ads?

Toblerone

There Are Three Sides To Every Story campaign.

14. Connect:

Bulova Lone Eagle.

In 1927, Charles A. Lindbergh‘s non-stop crossing of the Atlantic earned him a Bulova Watch and a check for $1000, and it became an emblem for the brand, due to which Joseph Bulova created the model "Lone Eagle" in his likeness.

15. The manner in which the money was kept together gives rise to which term in business?

Answer:

Stakeholder.

All the money was put together on a wooden stake.

During the early days of gambling, there used to be a person who supervised the game without participating, ensured everything went on in a fair manner and was the designated caretaker of the pot of money.

16. Connect:

Answer: DS Group

17. Which Indian business conglomerate has adopted this hand gesture as its logo, as it denotes life and depicts the mind, body and intellect?

Answer: Piramal

18. First of its kind in US and third in the world, opening this April. What is blanked out in the image?

Answer: Lego/Legoland

19. Famous cartoon panel from 1890s. What has been blanked out?

The Yellow Kid

They became known as the yellow kid papers. The term yellow kid journalism was shortened to yellow journalism, describing the two newspapers' editorial practices of taking sensationalism and profit as priorities in journalism.

20. Connect:

Quicksilver

He paid lakhs of rupees to register a specific name for his company because it was a perfect fit for his ideology of everything about his company being visually appealing and sexy.

21. Who is he and what is his name?

Rahul Bhatia

6E

Rahul Bhatia is the founder InterGlobe Enterprises that owns 51% of IndiGo. He registered 6E as it sounded like the word ‘sexy‘.

22. Connect:

Onida Devil

All have played the ‘Onida Devil‘ - David Whitbread, Rajesh Khera, Ashish Chaudhary and Amir Bashir.

23. This is a famous Manchester hotel. At its entrance, there is a relief that commemorates the meeting of two legends at this hotel in 1904, which led to the formation of a famous company.

Which hotel and which company?

The Midland Hotel and Rolls-Royce Limited

The meeting resulted in the formation of a partnership and in 1906 Rolls-Royce Limited was founded.

24. Whose image would you find on the packaging of this product?

Evander Holyfield

He is a former Undisputed World Champion in both the cruiserweight and heavyweight divisions, which earned him the nickname "The Real Deal."

25. Which product's brand placement would you find on these freely distributed booklets in the Kumbh Mela?

Answer: Revital