App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCurrent Affairs
Dec 05, 2017 03:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

Anna Hazare announces protest against Centre on March 23

Addressing a press conference here, the octogenarian accused the BJP-led central government of not being serious about fighting corruption.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Upset over the non-appointment of Lokpal for the last four years, anti-graft activist Anna Hazare today announced a protest against the government on March 23, observed as the Martyrs' Day, next year.

Addressing a press conference here, the octogenarian accused the BJP-led central government of not being serious about fighting corruption.

He said the recent amendments in the Lokpal Act, which removed a clause that made public servants declaring their assets compulsory, reflected the government's intention in fighting graft.

Hazare added that the government was using the pretext that Lokpal could not be appointed as there was no Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and asserted that it could at least appoint the Lokayuktas in the BJP-ruled states.

related news

Hazare announcing a protest against the government in the capital brings back the memories of his 2011 agitation against the then Congress-led UPA government. His protest and hunger strike then had gripped the minds of millions.

Facing graft charges, the Congress was decimated in the 2014 general election.

Hazare said he had written over 30 letters to the NDA government, but received no response, and wondered whether there was any "ego" involved in not responding to his letters, which questioned the non-appointment of Lokpal.

The 80-year-old activist also attacked the Centre over the plight of farmers in the country and said the government had failed to honour its promise of implementing the Swaminathan Commission report and that the farmers would get 50 per cent more money over their investments in cultivation.

"Since 1995, 12 lakh farmers have committed suicide in the country and the governments have shown no sensitivity towards them. There is a huge gap between the prime minister's words and acts," Hazare said.

tags #Anna Hazare #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Shalby Hospitals IPO opens today. Should you subscribe to the issue?

Shalby Hospitals IPO opens today. Should you subscribe to the issue?

Top 15 unloved stocks on D-Street rose up to 38%; are you ignoring them too?

Top 15 unloved stocks on D-Street rose up to 38%; are you ignoring them too?

Salil Parekh takes charge: Will he continue with Vishal Sikka's vision for Infosys?

Salil Parekh takes charge: Will he continue with Vishal Sikka's vision for Infosys?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.