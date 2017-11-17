App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCurrent Affairs
Nov 16, 2017 08:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

Andhra Pradesh govt, Toyota ink pact to launch e-vehicles in Amravati

Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday said it has inked a pact with Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) under which the auto major would introduce its electric vehicles in Amravati, the state's upcoming capital city.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday said it has inked a pact with Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) under which the auto major would introduce its electric vehicles in Amravati, the state's upcoming capital city.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in this regard was on Thursday inked in Amravati in the presence of Andhra Pradesh Minister for IT Nara Lokesh and TKM Managing Director Akito Tachibana.

"We look forward to this association to introduce Toyota's world-class electrified vehicles in Amravati. We will try ten latest electric vehicles which will be delivered between May and December 2018," Lokesh said in a statement.

Andhra Pradesh government is keen to be a hub for electric vehicle ecosystem and is working on bringing in a comprehensive electric vehicle (EV) policy as well as setting up the required charging infrastructure, he added.

"We would like to acknowledge the proactive support and cooperation extended by a government of Andhra Pradesh in executing the feasibility study on the introduction of Toyota's electrified vehicles Prius PHEV and small EV commuter," Tachibana said.

The company sincerely appreciates government's ambitions to reduce pollution in the country through electrification of vehicles, he added.

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India

most popular

I-T searches premises of top NSE officials in co-location case; ex MDs Narain, Ramkrishna on the list

I-T searches premises of top NSE officials in co-location case; ex MDs Narain, Ramkrishna on the list

Delhi govt sitting on nearly Rs 1500 cr environment cess even as the city chokes

Delhi govt sitting on nearly Rs 1500 cr environment cess even as the city chokes

FM Arun Jaitley will present Budget 2018 on February 1

FM Arun Jaitley will present Budget 2018 on February 1

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.