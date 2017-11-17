Andhra Pradesh govt, Toyota ink pact to launch e-vehicles in Amravati

Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday said it has inked a pact with Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) under which the auto major would introduce its electric vehicles in Amravati, the state's upcoming capital city.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in this regard was on Thursday inked in Amravati in the presence of Andhra Pradesh Minister for IT Nara Lokesh and TKM Managing Director Akito Tachibana.

"We look forward to this association to introduce Toyota's world-class electrified vehicles in Amravati. We will try ten latest electric vehicles which will be delivered between May and December 2018," Lokesh said in a statement.

Andhra Pradesh government is keen to be a hub for electric vehicle ecosystem and is working on bringing in a comprehensive electric vehicle (EV) policy as well as setting up the required charging infrastructure, he added.

"We would like to acknowledge the proactive support and cooperation extended by a government of Andhra Pradesh in executing the feasibility study on the introduction of Toyota's electrified vehicles Prius PHEV and small EV commuter," Tachibana said.

The company sincerely appreciates government's ambitions to reduce pollution in the country through electrification of vehicles, he added.